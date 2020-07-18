STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Committee formed at Berhampur's MKCG college to tackle COVID-19 situation

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In view of the alarming coronavirus situation in Ganjam, the Health department has constituted a coordination committee to take administrative decisions for effective handling of the pandemic in MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH).

The eight-member committee with Dean and Principal of the MCH Prof Diptimayee Tripathy as chairperson will look after isolation of suspects, deployment of manpower, management of Covid and non-Covid patients and coordination of testing activities.

The department in another order has allowed assistant professor, FMT Dr Kiran Patnaik to work on temporary basis in the position of additional superintendent of the MCH.

He will assist the superintendent in carrying out Covid-19 related works in addition to his own duties until further orders.

Meanwhile, the Ayush interns engaged in Covid-19 duty in Berhampur have submitted a memorandum, addressed to the Health Minister, to the chief district medical officer seeking redressal of various issues.

