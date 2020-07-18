STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Containment tag for two Malkangiri towns

Malkangiri Collector Manish Agarwal also put in place stricter Covid-19 SOPs to contain the spread of the virus.

District officials enforcing containment orders in Malkangiri town (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The district administration on Thursday night declared Malkangiri municipality and Balimela NAC areas as containment zones for an indefinite period in wake of a surge in local positive cases.

“No person will be allowed to enter and go out of the containment zones. Various Wards of the two towns have been allotted service providers and people need not panic to get essential commodities and medicine. Residents can get items at their doorsteps by calling the numbers of the designated persons,” an order issued by the Collector stated.

Agarwal also directed fire personnel to fumigate and sanitise all the areas under the two containment zones.

On the day, the district reported another 54 positive cases including 47 locals.

The new cases were detected in Mathili, Khairput, Kalimela and Malkangiri blocks as well as the containment zones. Both Malkangiri town and Balimela NAC area reported 21 cases each.

Of the fresh cases detected in Malkangiri municipality area, 19 are contacts of infected persons.

As many as 10 frontline workers are among the new cases. Similarly in Balimela, 18 were close contacts of previous positive cases.

The other cases include two from Mathili, six from Khairput, three from Malkangiri and one from Kalimela block.

Of the three infected persons in Malkangiri block, one is a symptomatic Covid Warrior and two others returned from a hotspot in the State.

