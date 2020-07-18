COVID-19 cured, not social stigma: Survivor’s family ostracised in Odisha, kin denied work

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A family of Radhanagar village under Manda panchayat within Bisoi police limits has realised that Covid-19 can be cured but not the social stigma attached to it.

The family has been ostracised by villagers after one of its members, a pregnant woman, contracted the virus and subsequently, recovered.

The woman was infected after coming in contact with a previous positive case. When she developed symptoms, her swab sample was collected.

Her reports came positive and on July 5, she was admitted to the Covid-19 hospital at Bankisole. After undergoing treatment, she recovered and was discharged from the hospital on July 14. The health department’s vehicle dropped her home.

However to her shock, she and her family was met with hostility from neighbours and villagers. Sources said villagers, most of whom are daily wagers, usually went to neighbouring areas in search of jobs.

After the positive case was detected in Radhanagar, they were denied work in neighbouring villages due to fear of the virus.

As a result, the villagers ostracised the woman’s family. Villagers even stopped talking to the woman’s husband and avoided him at marketplace.

This behaviour by locals has taken a toll on the family’s mental health, the sources added. On being informed about the matter, the local administration rushed to the village.

BDO Mohammad Firoz Khan, tehsildar Chandrasekhar Ghadei and Bisoi OIC Fanindrabhusan Nayak met the villagers on Thursday and Friday and told them to hate the virus and not the patient.

They also interacted with residents of neighbouring villages and convinced them that the patient of Radhanagar was cured and there was no risk in engaging its inhabitants in work. Meanwhile, Mayurbhanj district reported 22 fresh positive cases in the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, three were lodged in quarantine centres, one was a Corona Warrior and 18 were locals.

Of the locals, one case each belonged to Kuliana, Moroda, Baripada municipality and Udala NAC while two each were detected in Bisoi, Badasahi, Gopabandhunagar and Kusumi blocks. Besides, six cases are from Raruan block.