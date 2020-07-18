STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Octogenarian cancer patient, 78-year-old wife defeat COVID-19 in Cuttack

Doctors and staff in Cuttack's Ashwini college, cheered for the couple as they were discharged after recovering from the virus.

Published: 18th July 2020 07:56 AM

Surendra and wife Sabitri at their home after recovering from coronavirus (Photo | EPS)

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: An 85-year-old cancer patient and his 78-year-old wife have won the battle against coronavirus in Cuttack, making them the oldest couple from Kendrapara to beat the infection.

The send-off was an emotional moment, said Krushna Chandra Luha, deputy manager of the district headquarters hospital at Kendrapara.

Surendra and his wife Sabitri belong to Bagada area on the outskirts of Kendrapara town. They were discharged from the quarantine centre on Friday as their test reports came negative in two consecutive tests.

Surendra was undergoing treatment at Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre for throat cancer.

Sabitri was tending to him at the hospital. Both tested positive on June 29 after which they were shifted to Ashwini Hospital.

Both recovered after a 10-day long battle, raising hope among others fighting with the disease in the district.

Later, the couple spent a week in a quarantine centre in the village and on Friday, reached their home. They were greeted by villagers and relatives.

Though they have recovered, the couple will have to stay in home quarantine for a week, added Luha.

“We won the battle by our sheer willpower. We did not give up. Doctors said never be afraid and follow whatever is prescribed,” said Surendra. The Covid-19 tally of Kendrapara is 333 of which 291 have already recovered.

