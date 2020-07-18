Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik unweils eight HDFC bank branches, expected to generate over 100 jobs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major step forward towards financial inclusion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated eight new branches of HDFC bank in Odisha through video conference, which is expected to generate over 100 jobs for people.

The new branches are part of HDFC’s network expansion strategy in Odisha and the opening is timed to help facilitate banking services during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Of the eight new branches, five are in Khurda district while Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Kendrapara each will have one new branch.

Appreciating HDFC’s expansion of network in semiurban and rural areas of Odisha, the Chief Minister said this will be another step forward in financial inclusion of the unbanked people.

Stating that Odisha is following a comprehensive and well-diversified economic path, Naveen said the government’s social outreach initiatives have made the state a model in economic inclusion of almost all sections of society.

The Chief Minister said he expected the HDFC bank to extend its CSR activities for the benefit of people of Odisha, create employment and produce an overall positive impact on society at large.

“I hope the HDFC bank will open more branches and business correspondent points to cater to the unbanked population,” he said and assured all necessary support in this regard.