STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government asks Collectors to intensify COVID-19 tracing, testing

Stating that checking infection is the target during lockdown, the Chief Secretary asked officials to trace out all symptomatic cases.

Published: 18th July 2020 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Frontline Workers

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Friday directed Collectors and police authorities of four districts to implement the lockdown norms strictly without any compromise with public health.

In a meeting with the Collectors, SPs, municipal commissioners and Bhubaneswar- Cuttack Police Commissioner, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said there should not be any relaxation in the implementation at the ground level as the lockdown is entirely driven by principles of public health.

Police commissionerate of the Twin city of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar was directed to strictly regulate entry and exit of vehicles and persons from the two cities except goods carrying vehicles.

The administrative machinery of lockdown areas were directed to intensify surveillance, testing, tracing, isolation and treatment during this period.

Stating that checking infection is the target during lockdown, the Chief Secretary asked officials to trace out all symptomatic cases.

Each district and ULB must have their own ‘local specific’ strategy for this survey, he said and added that intensive awareness activities also should be undertaken for motivating people to come forward for test if they find any symptom.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Health and Family Welfare PK Mohapatra said there are sufficient testing kits, protective equipments and medicines.

He asked the CDMOs to be in direct touch with Medical Corporation for further requirement.

Collectors were asked to look into the ground situation daily over one to one meeting with the CDMOs and assess the effectiveness of the survey, check infection rate, management and treatment of positive cases as per the guidelines and report those to ACS, Health and Family Welfare who will monitor ‘health parameters’ of all the districts daily.

Principal Secretary in the GA and Public Grievances department Sanjeeb Chopra said all government officers should work from home.

Staff required by the respect ive office head w i l l come to office.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 coronavirus Odisha coronavirus cases
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp