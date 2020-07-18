Odisha government asks Collectors to intensify COVID-19 tracing, testing

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Friday directed Collectors and police authorities of four districts to implement the lockdown norms strictly without any compromise with public health.

In a meeting with the Collectors, SPs, municipal commissioners and Bhubaneswar- Cuttack Police Commissioner, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said there should not be any relaxation in the implementation at the ground level as the lockdown is entirely driven by principles of public health.

Police commissionerate of the Twin city of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar was directed to strictly regulate entry and exit of vehicles and persons from the two cities except goods carrying vehicles.

The administrative machinery of lockdown areas were directed to intensify surveillance, testing, tracing, isolation and treatment during this period.

Stating that checking infection is the target during lockdown, the Chief Secretary asked officials to trace out all symptomatic cases.

Each district and ULB must have their own ‘local specific’ strategy for this survey, he said and added that intensive awareness activities also should be undertaken for motivating people to come forward for test if they find any symptom.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Health and Family Welfare PK Mohapatra said there are sufficient testing kits, protective equipments and medicines.

He asked the CDMOs to be in direct touch with Medical Corporation for further requirement.

Collectors were asked to look into the ground situation daily over one to one meeting with the CDMOs and assess the effectiveness of the survey, check infection rate, management and treatment of positive cases as per the guidelines and report those to ACS, Health and Family Welfare who will monitor ‘health parameters’ of all the districts daily.

Principal Secretary in the GA and Public Grievances department Sanjeeb Chopra said all government officers should work from home.

Staff required by the respect ive office head w i l l come to office.