Odisha government modifies lockdown order to allow liquor delivery, mining

The decision for online delivery of liquor during the lockdown is believed to have been triggered by a rush in demand during the day.

Published: 18th July 2020 08:41 AM

People pick up liquor stock from a store near Nayapalli ahead of lockdown in Bhubaneswar on Friday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a partial modification of lockdown orders, the Odisha Government on Friday exempted several services from restrictions and also allowed home delivery of liquor by the existing licenses.

Mining operations have also been allowed to continue.

Telecom and internet service providers including their maintenance offices and movement of their staff with proper identity cards, data and call centres have been exempted from lockdown restrictions, Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said.

The decision for online delivery of liquor during the lockdown is believed to have been triggered by a rush in demand during the day.

While people queued at liquor outlets ignoring physical distancing, many were seen carrying home big cartons.

Food aggregators made home delivery for some time but soon orders were cancelled.

Outlets expecting a surge in demand apparently started hoarding which prompted the Government to modify its order and allow online delivery.

The SRC said banks, insurance and financial institutions will be allowed to operate with more than 25 percent of their manpower strength for essential banking transactions and ATM feeding agencies.

Capital and debt market services as notified by the SEBI will be open with bare minimum staff. Offices of Comptroller and Auditor General of India and UN agencies will be open with bare minimum staff, the SRC said and added that departments of State Government, subordinate offices as notified by the GA and Public Grievances department will also function.

What's open

  • Shops dealing with fruits, fish, meat, chicken and egg will be open between 6 am and 1 pm

  • Cold storage, warehousing services, packaging units besides, private security services exempted

  • Govt offices, as notified by GA dept, will remain open

  • Banks, insurance offices to operate with 25 per cent staff

