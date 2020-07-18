STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha's coronavirus tally crosses 16,000 with 718 fresh cases

Meanwhile, Odisha government has asked doctors doing private practice to notify all SARI and ILI cases to their respective district surveillance unit or urban local bodies.

Coronavirus

A man rides past a wall mural painted to thank frontline workers fighting the Covid-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another major spike, Odisha reported 718 new cases that took the total number of persons affected by Covid-19 to 16,110 on Friday.

This was second biggest spike as highest 755 cases were detected on July 9. Similarly, six more Covid patients succumbed in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 109, including 83 due to Covid-19.

Four, including two from Ganjam and one each from Gajapati and Angul, died of Covid.

While one woman from Jajpur died of cancer, another man from Bhadrak died of seizure disorder. Of the fresh cases, 479 were in quarantine and 239 local contacts.

Ganjam district has reported highest 231 positive cases. On the day, 453 patients also recovered. Odisha now has 4,671 active cases after 11,330 recoveries.

Meanwhile, the state government has asked doctors doing private practice to notify all SARI and ILI cases to their respective district surveillance unit or urban local bodies.

They have been asked to maintain a register of patients and ensure Covid-19 protocols. Action as per law will be taken if any doctor is found negligent, a resolution issued on Friday stated.

