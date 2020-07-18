Odisha's Ganjam COVID-19 tally crosses 5,000; death toll at 50 

BERHAMPUR: There seems to be no respite in Covid-19 infection in Ganjam which reported another 231 positive cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours.
The new cases include 22 in Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) limits and 30 frontline workers. Besides, 193 infected persons are contacts of previous positive cases and eight have travel history.
So far, the district has reported 5,098 positive cases of which 3,275 have recovered.
Of the two new Covid-19 deaths, one is a male frontline worker who was suffering from diabetes.
The 57-year-old victim, identified as Bansidhar Behera, was a teacher in Digapahandi block.
He was engaged at the Covid care centre in K Samantarapur village.
Behera fell sick on Sunday following which his swab sample was collected and sent for test. He was found positive on Tuesday.
Subsequently, he was admitted to the Covid hospital at Sitalapalli where he succumbed to the virus.
The other victim, a 60-yearold male, was suffering from chronic kidney disease. With this, the death toll in Ganjam rose to 50.
Meanwhile, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange informed that the shutdown imposed in urban areas of the district till July 21 has been lifted.
These areas will remain in lockdown till July 31. However, the rules in areas declared as containment zones will remain unchanged.
Speaking to mediapersons, Kulange said the additional health staff rushed in to Ganjam by the state government have been deployed at various places in the district.
Dismissing the rumours about shortage of drugs, he said there is no scarcity of medicines in the district.
“We have arranged over 10,000 beds at cluster-level Covid health centres to accommodate patients. Besides, another 5,084 beds have been set up at temporary medical centres,” he said.
BeMC Commissioner Chakravorty Singh Rathore said all the eight urban primary health centres in the city have been converted into fever clinics and are functioning from 8 am to 12 noon everyday.