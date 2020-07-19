COVID-19: Odisha High Court extends suspension of functioning till July 31

By ANI

CUTTACK: The normal functioning of Orissa High Court, as well as district and subordinate courts and tribunals, has been suspended till July 31 in the view of ongoing lockdown in the selected region of the state.

"Normal functioning of Orissa High Court, as well as district and subordinate courts and tribunals falling in the jurisdiction of Khurda, Ganjam, Cuttack and Jajpur districts and Rourkela Municipal Corporation, will continue to remain suspended till July 31," said Orissa High Court in an order on Saturday.

READ| Centre asks West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Odisha to strengthen efforts against COVID-19

During this period, the High Court shall have restricted functioning with a limited number of judges by virtual mode as per the roaster assigned by the Chief Justice and take up only extremely urgent matters on the advance memo of urgency, stated the order.