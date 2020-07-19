Covid claims two more lives in Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: AMID Ganjam’s worsening coronavirus crisis, the district posted 182 new cases including the highest 68 in Berhampur city, and two deaths, in the last 24 hours. The deceased are 63-year-old and 60-year-old males. The district’s Covid fatality has now reached 52. Among the new cases, 160 are active contacts and 16 frontline workers.

However, what comes as a silver lining for the administration is that the highest of 279 patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. As many as 3,554 patients have recovered till date.

Commissioner of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) Chakravorty Singh Rathore informed that four new tele-medicine phone numbers have been activated in the tele-medicine facility at MKCG MCH. After closure of OPD at the MCH, a tele-medicine facility was opened for patients with two dedicated phone numbers.

However, with these lines remaining busy throughout the day, four new numbers were activated. Besides, tele-medicine facility has been started at the City hospital. Fever clinics have been set up in eight urban PHCs to treat patients of influenza-like illness and detect cases.

Berhampur Sub-Collector SD Bhausaheb said it has come to the notice of Ganjam administration that the fear surrounding Covid-19 has been leading to other mental and health complications. “We have asked health teams to also counsel the positive patients frequently to remove their anxiety and fear for the disease. For this purpose, dedicated health camps will come up in all blocks of the district”, he informed.

The Sub-Collector added that currently antigen test is being conducted at various places.