STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Covid claims two more lives in Ganjam

AMID Ganjam’s worsening coronavirus crisis, the district posted 182 new cases including the highest 68 in Berhampur city, and two deaths, in the last 24 hours.

Published: 19th July 2020 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Representational picture of coronavirus

Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: AMID Ganjam’s worsening coronavirus crisis, the district posted 182 new cases including the highest 68 in Berhampur city, and two deaths, in the last 24 hours. The deceased are 63-year-old and 60-year-old males. The district’s Covid fatality has now reached 52. Among the new cases, 160 are active contacts and 16 frontline workers.

However, what comes as a silver lining for the administration is that the highest of 279 patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. As many as 3,554 patients have recovered till date.
Commissioner of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) Chakravorty Singh Rathore informed that four new tele-medicine phone numbers have been activated in the tele-medicine facility at MKCG MCH. After closure of OPD at the MCH, a tele-medicine facility was opened for patients with two dedicated phone numbers.

However, with these lines remaining busy throughout the day, four new numbers were activated. Besides, tele-medicine facility has been started at the City hospital.  Fever clinics have been set up in eight urban PHCs to treat patients of influenza-like illness and detect cases. 

Berhampur Sub-Collector SD Bhausaheb said it has come to the notice of Ganjam administration that the fear surrounding Covid-19 has been leading to other mental and health complications. “We have asked health teams to also counsel the positive patients frequently to remove their anxiety and fear for the disease. For this purpose, dedicated health camps will come up in all blocks of the district”, he informed.
The Sub-Collector added that currently antigen test is being conducted at various places.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
A DTC bus almost submerged at waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass after rains in New Delhi Sunday July 19 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi rains cause major traffic jam due to water-logging in several areas
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp