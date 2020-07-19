Critical COVID-19 patients respond well to plasma therapy in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the surging Covid-19 cases in Odisha, some critical patients undergone

convalescent plasma therapy responded well and are now out of danger.

Four of the six patients now under the therapy at two Covid Hospitals are on path of recovery. Condition of two other patients is stable and they are expected to be out of danger soon.

“Plasma therapy has brought a great relief to serious Covid patients in the state. Four patients are now not in need of oxygen support after the therapy. They will soon be discharged. The condition of other two patients are also stable,” said a health official.

So far eight units of plasma have been collected from four donors. Four patients at SUM Covid Hospital, Bhubaneswar and two patients at Ashwini Covid Hospital, Cuttack were administered plasma.

Three of the four critical patients at SUM Hospital are now out of oxygen support after plasma therapy while the other one is in stable condition. Similarly, of the two patients undergoing plasma therapy one is out of oxygen support and other one is showing improvement at Ashwini Hospital. In the second phase, KIMS Covid Hospital, Bhubaneswar will start the therapy.

Odisha is among the few States which have started the therapy. Last week Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had inaugurated a plasma bank at SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack which acts as the nodal agency.

After the appeal of the Chief Minister to recovered Covid patients for plasma donation, several persons, including fire services personnel and NDRF jawans have come forward to join the mission.

Meanwhile, 736 more tested positive for Covid-19 in the State pushing the total number of cases to 17,437. Seven more patients also succumbed taking the death toll to 119.