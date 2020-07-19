Eight held for man’s murder

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Samal police on Saturday arrested eight persons for the murder of a 52-year-old man in Siling village. The victim, Sunanda Pradhan was murdered in his home on Friday night. After the incident, his wife Bharati and daughters-Tuni Rani and Loni surrendered before the police and confessed to have committed the crime.

Police launched further probe into the matter suspecting the involvement of others. In the meanwhile, Sunanda’s elder brother lodged an FIR with Samal police basing on which Bharati’s father, brother and a few relatives were arrested.

Two motorcycles and three wooden batons used in the crime were seized from them. Sunanda was a truck driver and did not share a cordial relationship with his wife, who with the help of her father and other relatives assaulted and killed him. While the others fled the scene after committing the crime, Bharati and his two daughters surrendered before police.