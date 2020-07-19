Highest spike of 20 Covid cases in Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The district reported the highest single day spike in Covid-19 cases with 20 more people testing positive for the disease in the last 24 hours and taking the tally to 156 on Saturday. While 11 new patients are staff of VIMSAR, one case each has been reported from Ainthapali and Budharaja area within Sambalpur city limits and Kuchinda sub-division respectively.

The remaining six cases have been reported from Rairakhol block in the district. All the patients were symptomatic. Till now, the number of infected health staff in VIMSAR has reached 18 including four doctors, one radiographer, one attendant and 12 staff nurses.

Earlier on Tuesday, VIMSAR authorities declared closure of all the OPDs and routine surgery at the hospital for five days after seven medical staff, including three doctors of the health care centre, were tested positive. During the period, nine staff were tested positive. Though restrictions on functioning of hospital were supposed to be lifted on July 19, hospital authorities are likely to extend the closure considering the current situation.

On the other hand, the district administration had so far declared Gurudwara Colony, Telugupara, New colony and JJS Colony in Burla besides, Ambedkar Nagar and Kumbharpada under SMC area as containment zone. Again on Saturday, Sahjog Nagar locality in Budharaja area was also declared as containment zone after a case was reported from the area. Till Saturday evening, 108 people had recovered and active cases tally is 48.

VIMSAR docs seek weekly testing of staff

Sambalpur: Residents doctors of VIMSAR, Burla have demanded weekly testing of staff, engaged in OPD and IPD duty, in view of increasing detection of coronavirus cases in the hospital. The doctors submitted a memorandum to State Health Minister Naba Kishore Das in this regard on Saturday. They also urged the Minister to provide proper accommodation to doctors and other staff of VIMSAR, who are under quarantine. Apart from the 18 staff who have tested positive, 50 others including 20 doctors have been sent to quarantine.