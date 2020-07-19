STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Highest spike of 20 Covid cases in Sambalpur

New cases include 11 staff of VIMSAR.

Published: 19th July 2020 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The district reported the highest single day spike in Covid-19 cases with 20 more people testing positive for the disease in the last 24 hours and taking the tally to 156 on Saturday. While 11 new patients are staff of VIMSAR, one case each has been reported from Ainthapali and Budharaja area within Sambalpur city limits and Kuchinda sub-division respectively.

The remaining six cases have been reported from Rairakhol block in the district. All the patients were symptomatic. Till now, the number of infected health staff in VIMSAR has reached 18 including four doctors, one radiographer, one attendant and 12 staff nurses. 

Earlier on Tuesday, VIMSAR authorities declared closure of all the OPDs and routine surgery at the hospital for five days after seven medical staff, including three doctors of the health care centre, were tested positive. During the period, nine staff were tested positive. Though restrictions on functioning of hospital were supposed to be lifted on July 19, hospital authorities are likely to extend the closure considering the current situation.

On the other hand, the district administration had so far declared Gurudwara Colony, Telugupara, New colony and JJS Colony in Burla besides, Ambedkar Nagar and Kumbharpada under SMC area as containment zone. Again on Saturday, Sahjog Nagar locality in Budharaja area was also declared as containment zone after a case was reported from the area. Till Saturday evening, 108 people had recovered and active cases tally is 48.

VIMSAR docs seek weekly testing of staff
Sambalpur: Residents doctors of VIMSAR, Burla have demanded weekly testing of staff, engaged in OPD and IPD duty, in view of increasing detection of coronavirus cases in the hospital. The doctors submitted a memorandum to State Health Minister Naba Kishore Das in this regard on Saturday.  They also urged the Minister to provide proper accommodation to doctors and other staff of VIMSAR, who are under quarantine. Apart from the 18 staff who have tested positive, 50 others including 20 doctors have been sent to quarantine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
A DTC bus almost submerged at waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass after rains in New Delhi Sunday July 19 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi rains cause major traffic jam due to water-logging in several areas
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp