Lockdown no dampener for this blind hardworking laundryman

Published: 19th July 2020 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Kirtan Sethi at his laundry shop near Kamakshyanagar I Express

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Disability is a matter of perception. For 60-year-old Kirtan Sethi, he may have lost his eyesight but not his vision. Blind in both the eyes, Kirtan - a resident of Alutama village in Kamakshyanagar - has been delivering laundry services in the locality for the past 30 years.  His untarnished reputation as a sincere, honest and hardworking person has earned him a loyal customer base even during the lockdown. 

Known for his timely service, people even travel a considerable distance to get their clothes laundered at his shop near Kamakshyanagar bus stop, about one and half km from his village. One of his customers Sarat Samal  testifies to his diligence. “Kirtan may be blind but his sense of perception overrides his disability. He even maintains records of his customers,” Samal shares.

How does he recognise and distinguish between clothes of customers? “The Almighty has blessed me with a strong sense of touch which helps me tell different clothes apart,” he says, brimming with gratitude. 
Recounting how he lost his eyes to an infection about 14 years ago, he swells with pride as he shares how he did not let the disability kill his zest for life or get in the way of his familial responsibilities. “Despite the odds, I have comfortably sustained my family for 40 years. I earn `500 a day and can manage to marry off my three daughters post their education. My son is a graduate and is job-hunting. He drives me to my shop, daily,” he says. 

While some of his customers take advantage and dupe him during payment, there are some who vouch for his dedicated services. Kirtan shares how his customers have been empathetic and opt for his services even during the shutdown. “I am very particular about wearing mask and maintaining social distance. My business has not been affected in these dire times. God is great. He has ensured that my livelihood and life is unaffected by life’s trials,” Kirtan says.   

