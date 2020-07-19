Monsoon brings resident birds to Bhitarkanika

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: With the onset of monsoon, a large number of resident birds have started flocking the mangrove forest of Bhitarkanika National Park. The birds have started nesting at Mathadia and Laxmiprasaddiha forest in the park.

More than 14 species of residents birds including the Open Billed Stork, Little Cormorant, Median Egret, Large Egret, Little Egret, Purple Heron, Grey Heron, Darter, White Ibis and Cattle Egret have started arriving at the forests for laying eggs.

The resident birds used to lay eggs at Bagagahana forest in the park during monsoon. However, they have changed their destination and have been visiting Mathadia and Laxmiprasaddiha forest during monsoon for the last four years, said DFO of the park Bikash Ranjan Dash.

While local birds arrive at the forest to lay eggs, the migratory ones come during winter. The rich avifauna of the park’s mangrove forest can be attributed to the structural diversity of the habitat conditions.

Abundant fish in the river and creeks and adequate distance from human habitation makes the park’s forest a suitable congenial breeding place for thousands of birds, said the DFO.