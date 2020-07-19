STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rourkela shuts down to track, test and isolate to break Covid-19 chain

All non-essential activities and services remained suspended under impact of the lockdown.

Published: 19th July 2020 09:44 AM

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: AMID rising cases, the fortnight-long lockdown was implemented in Rourkela from Friday night with the administration aiming at utilising the period to intensify efforts to track, test and isolate  cases and break the coronavirus chain.

All non-essential activities and services remained suspended under impact of the lockdown. Medical and allied activities were exempted, while essential activities like sale of grocery items, milk and edibles is being allowed between 6 am to 1 pm. 

Rourkela ADM Aboli Sunil Naravane said during the lockdown the city administration will try to trace all symptomatic cases. She said asymptomatic positive cases are allowed for home quarantine and appealed local residents not to stigmatise the patients. The ADM further added that violation of home quarantine norms is negligible in Rourkela and violators are being shifted to institutional quarantine.

Sundargarh district reported 18 positive cases on Friday evening and 15 of them belong to Rourkela city. With this, Sundargarh tally rose to 778 including over 400 cases of Rourkela city comprising the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) limits and the Rourkela Industrial Township of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP).   
Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan on Saturday informed that three of the 18 new patients are under-treatment at Bhubaneswar while the rest belong to Rourkela. They include two CISF personnel who had returned from West Bengal, six direct contacts of previous positive cases, two Covid warriors, a pregnant woman and four local symptomatic cases. 
 

