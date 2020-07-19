Sanitation staff demo over wages

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Sanitation staff of Jagatsinghpur Municipality staged strike on Saturday and stopped work in protest against non-payment of their salaries. As many as 70 contactual sanitation staff of the municipality have not been paid their wages of Rs 280 per day for the last two months despite carrying out sanitation works regularly in the town during the Covid-19 pandemic without any protection gear.

They alleged that none of them have been provided gloves, masks or sanitisers by the civic body. Besides, they are not allowed weekly off. Executive Officer of the municipality Bimal Kumar Lenka assured the workers of paying their salaries on fifth of every month. He said this month’s wages would be provided on Monday. Following the assurances, the workers called off their stir.