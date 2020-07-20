STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
65-year-old patient succumbs to COVID-19 in Odisha's Sundargarh, 17 new positive cases reported

Of the 17 new cases, one is undergoing treatment in Bhubaneswar while 15 belong to Rourkela and another to Sundaragrh town.

coronavirus

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  As many as 17 persons tested positive for Covid-19 and an infected elderly woman died in Sundargarh district on Sunday.

The 65-year-old woman of Rourkela city was also suffering from diabetes and bronchitis. With this, the death toll due to coronavirus rose to five in the district.

The critically-ill woman of Traffic Gate area was shifted to the ICU of Hi-Tech Covid-19 hospital here on July 11 and she passed away on Saturday during treatment. She was cremated as per the guidelines.

Earlier, a 64-year-old man of Rourkela had died on July 3 followed by deaths of two infected patients of Sundargarh in Bhubaneswar due to comorbidities. Besides, an infected female of Birmitrapur also died due to cancer.

These include seven asymptomatic patients of Traffic Gate containment zone and direct contacts of previous positive cases and a health worker of Rourkela.

Besides, a health worker of Sundargarh town, a person with travel history to Angul and three persons of a family of Sector-3 also tested positive.

So far, Sundargarh has reported 795 positive cases of which 640 have recovered and 150 are active.

