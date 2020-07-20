Attention stargazers: Rare comet 'Neowise' to be visible in Odisha this week

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Stargazers of Odisha will be able to catch a glimpse of the C/2020 F3 comet, also dubbed Neowise, this week as it soars across the solar system.

So far, possibly no one has been able to view Neowise with a naked eye. However, the best chance for viewing the comet will be in the evenings between Monday and Friday, said Deputy Director of Pathani Samanta Planetarium, Dr Subhendu Pattanaik.

The comet will be visible in the north-west sky at an altitude of 14 degree just below the Ursa Major at about 7.30 pm on Monday.

“Neowise will be visible at a higher altitude on Tuesday evening as compared to the previous day. The comet will appear higher and higher in the sky in the coming days and will be visible for longer periods. On Thursday, it will be visible at an altitude of 24 degree and on July 30, it will be visible near Ursa Major at an altitude of 40 degree,” said Pattanaik.

The comet was spotted at various places in the state in the last two days. The officials of planetarium spotted the comet with a pair of binoculars on July 16, 17 and 18 when the sky was relatively clear and not very cloudy.

Stargazers managed to see the comet in Jeypore on July 17 evening. After July, Neowise will fade away very quickly and will not be visible with a naked eye.

“The comet will look like a small star if viewed with a naked eye. Even a bright comet like Neowise, can get obliterated by thin horizon clouds, haze, humid air, smoke, city lights or moonlight. Binoculars and telescopes will enhance the comet’s view,” said Pattanaik.