Balasore COVID-19 hospital staffers detained by police for harassing nurse

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Two staff of a Covid hospital here were detained by Balasore Sadar police on Sunday for allegedly harassing a nurse.

The accused, Sachidananda Padhi, a manager and Biplab Padhi, a pharmacist had sent a few objectionable videos on the nurse’s mobile phone on Saturday.

They had earlier misbehaved with the woman and told her she will lose her job if she did not comply with their proposal.

The nurse lodged a complaint against the two with Balasore Sadar police following the incident.

She said Sachidananda and Biplab had also sent similar videos to other nurses of the hospital. However, they did not raise their voice fearing retribution.

Balasore Sadar IIC Kshyamasagar Panda said basing on the victim’s complaint, a case has been registered. While the accused have been detained, investigation is on into the incident.