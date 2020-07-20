Contractual workers in Odisha to get wages during lockdown, government clarifies

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has clarified that employees outsourced or directly engaged by the departments will get remuneration during the lockdown period if their contract is in force.

The clarification was issued by Finance department on Saturday in regard to its July 7 office memorandum for payment of remuneration to contractual workers during lockdown.

Noting that the July 7 memorandum is meant only for the period of lockdown declared by the Government under Section 2 of Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 or under Section 10(2)(i) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 during Covid-19 management, the Finance department said.

While putting restriction on fresh engagement till the lockdown is lifted, the memorandum said there would not be automatic renewal of contract of those who have been engaged directly by the Government offices.

“Persons who are engaged directly by the office but not through outsourcing agencies may be paid as per the existing terms but automatic renewal should not be done,” the memorandum said.

The Finance department memorandum was in response to different departments seeking clarification on payment of wages during the lockdown period.

Opposition political parties have requested the Government to renew the contract of those workers whose contract period expired or going to end during this extended lockdown.