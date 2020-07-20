STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Critical COVID-19 positive patients respond to plasma therapy treatment in Odisha

Four patients at SUM Hospital, two at Ashwini were administered plasma; they will soon be discharged, says Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra.

Published: 20th July 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Of two patients who underwent plasma therapy at Ashwini Hospital, one is out of oxygen support. The condition of another patient though has marginally improved, he is still serious.

Of two patients who underwent plasma therapy at Ashwini Hospital, one is out of oxygen support. The condition of another patient though has marginally improved, he is still serious.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Odisha, there is hope for critical patients as four of them who underwent convalescent plasma therapy (CPT) have responded well and are now out of danger.

The four - out of six patients under therapy at two Covid Hospitals - are on path of recovery, the state Government said. Condition of two other patients is stable and they are expected to be out of danger.

So far, eight units of plasma have been collected from four donors. Four patients at SUM Covid Hospital, Bhubaneswar and two patients at Ashwini Covid Hospital, Cuttack were administered plasma. Though there is no specific treatment for novel coronavirus, CPT has emerged as an important method for treating moderate to serious patients.

ALSO READ | Plasma therapy for Ganjam COVID-19 patients

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said the four patients are not in need of oxygen support after the therapy.

“They will soon be discharged. The condition of other two patients is also stable and improving,” he said. Three of the four critical patients at SUM Hospital are out of oxygen support two days after the therapy while the other one is in stable condition. The patient’s condition has not deteriorated after he was administered plasma.

Of two patients who underwent plasma therapy at Ashwini Hospital, one is out of oxygen support. The condition of another patient though has marginally improved, he is still serious.

Odisha is among the few states to have started the therapy. Maharashtra and Delhi, among the worst-affected regions of the country, have not only backed the therapy but have set up plasma banks as well. Meanwhile, KIMS Covid Hospital, Bhubaneswar will start the therapy soon.

Last week, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated a plasma bank at SCB Medical College and Hospital which acts as the nodal agency. Doctors are allowed to prescribe therapy to moderate patients who don’t show improvement with other treatments.

After the appeal of the Chief Minister for plasma donation, several people have come forward to join the mission. Ten Odisha Fire Services personnel and 37 NDRF jawans have volunteered to donate plasma in the first phase. The CM commended the personnel for coming forward to donate plasma after recuperating for the treatment of serious patients.

“This gesture will inspire other Covid patients for plasma donation after recovery and help save precious lives,” he said.

Donation so far

  • Eight units of plasma have been collected from four donors

  • 10 Odisha Fire Services personnel and 37 NDRF jawans volunteered to donate plasma

  • Four patients are not in need of oxygen support

  • Odisha is among the few states to have started the therapy

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Plasma therapy COVID 19 Odisha
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp