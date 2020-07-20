Critical COVID-19 positive patients respond to plasma therapy treatment in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Odisha, there is hope for critical patients as four of them who underwent convalescent plasma therapy (CPT) have responded well and are now out of danger.

The four - out of six patients under therapy at two Covid Hospitals - are on path of recovery, the state Government said. Condition of two other patients is stable and they are expected to be out of danger.

So far, eight units of plasma have been collected from four donors. Four patients at SUM Covid Hospital, Bhubaneswar and two patients at Ashwini Covid Hospital, Cuttack were administered plasma. Though there is no specific treatment for novel coronavirus, CPT has emerged as an important method for treating moderate to serious patients.

ALSO READ | Plasma therapy for Ganjam COVID-19 patients

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said the four patients are not in need of oxygen support after the therapy.

“They will soon be discharged. The condition of other two patients is also stable and improving,” he said. Three of the four critical patients at SUM Hospital are out of oxygen support two days after the therapy while the other one is in stable condition. The patient’s condition has not deteriorated after he was administered plasma.

Of two patients who underwent plasma therapy at Ashwini Hospital, one is out of oxygen support. The condition of another patient though has marginally improved, he is still serious.

Odisha is among the few states to have started the therapy. Maharashtra and Delhi, among the worst-affected regions of the country, have not only backed the therapy but have set up plasma banks as well. Meanwhile, KIMS Covid Hospital, Bhubaneswar will start the therapy soon.

Last week, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated a plasma bank at SCB Medical College and Hospital which acts as the nodal agency. Doctors are allowed to prescribe therapy to moderate patients who don’t show improvement with other treatments.

After the appeal of the Chief Minister for plasma donation, several people have come forward to join the mission. Ten Odisha Fire Services personnel and 37 NDRF jawans have volunteered to donate plasma in the first phase. The CM commended the personnel for coming forward to donate plasma after recuperating for the treatment of serious patients.

“This gesture will inspire other Covid patients for plasma donation after recovery and help save precious lives,” he said.

Donation so far