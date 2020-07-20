Dasburma performs Bhumi Puja of hospital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chairperson of the Planning Board Sanjay Dasburma performed Bhumi Puja of the 200-bed extended hospital at Nabarangpur on Sunday.

The hospital will be set up at a cost of Rs 10.83 crore.

Addressing a function to mark the occasion, Dasburma said the new hospital will cater to growing number of patients in the region.

Dasburma also visited the Covid-19 hospital at BEd college. He visited construction site of the bridge to connect Badamisagaon and Kosagumuda and asked officials to complete the project in time.

Besides, he paid a visit to tourist spot Hirli Dangar and advised officials to take steps for further beautification of the place to attract more visitors.

He also went to Raighar, Umerkote, Dabugaon and Kosagumuda blocks and reviewed the progress of implementation of various development works.