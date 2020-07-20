Malkangiri man rides horse to supply milk in COVID-19 containment zone

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Desperate times call for desperate measures. With restrictions imposed on movement of vehicles in Malkangiri municiplaity area, a containment zone, the local milkman has adopted a unique mode of transport, on horseback, to supply milk at people’s doorsteps.

Krushna Chandra Mistry, a resident of MV-42 in Malkangiri municipality, rides a horse to deliver milk to people every morning. Earlier, Mistry used his bike to supply milk in the town.

However, movement of vehicles was banned after the town was sealed and declared a containment zone due to a spike in Covid-19 cases in the area.

Since using a bicycle to cover the entire town required more time and energy, Mistry decided to take the help of the horse.

“Every morning, I leave home on the horseback with 30 litre of milk and supply the same to residents. I don’t want people to go without milk as it is an essential item and most required for people during this pandemic situation,” he said.