Man dies after ambulance refuses to pick him up in Odisha's Gunupur

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Tension flared up in Gunupur town of Rayagada district on Saturday evening following the death of a person allegedly due to lack of timely treatment.

Sources said one G Krishna Rao (62) of Kumuti street, a containment zone, complained of stomach pain and breathing problems.

His family members rang up 108 ambulance which reached the spot but refused to carry the patient from containment zone and returned. Later the medical officer of the sub-divisional hospital was informed and after around three hours, a health team reached Rao’s house. But by then, Rao had already died. Locals alleged that the OPD service at the hospital was stopped without informing the public.

Sources said Gunupur town reported the death of four persons due to reason other than Covid-19 on Saturday.

On the other hand, with the detection of another 15 positive cases, some more places in the town were declared containment zones.