Nalco suspends COVID-19 positive employee for dancing in Koraput hospital

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: If one is infected with coronavirus, should the patient be in a state of gloom? Well, Nalco seems to thinks so because a grade II employee of the Central PSU was placed under suspension for dancing to a popular Bollywood number inside Jeypore Covid-19 hospital in Koraput district.

Nalco authorities suspended the employee who worked with the mines section in Damanjodi, after a video of him dancing in Covid hospital went viral on social media.

Sources said the employee was admitted to the Covid hospital in Jeypore after he tested positive 10 days back. Last week, a video of his and two others dancing on Mithun Chakraborty’s 1980s song ‘I am a disco dancer’, inside the hospital went viral.

On Friday, Nalco authorities reportedly placed him on suspension citing misconduct during treatment. Besides, a show cause has been issued to him to comply within next seven days. An official of Nalco confirmed Kumar’s suspension and said further investigation is on.