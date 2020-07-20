STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Fire Service to conduct disinfection drive across state COVID-19 hospitals, testing centres

RMRC, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Ispat General Hospital (IGH) in Rourkela among others will be covered on Monday.

Published: 20th July 2020 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

disinfection

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Fire Service will conduct a disinfection drive at various Covid-19 hospitals and testing centres across the state from Monday.

“Fire fighting personnel will spray disinfectants at 16 Covid care centres, 35 Covid care hospitals and 22 Covid testing centres in various parts of Odisha, including Bhubaneswar,” said DG Fire Services Satyajit Mohanty.

The fire personnel will spray disinfectant outside these healthcare facilities and their surrounding areas. RMRC, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Ispat General Hospital (IGH) in Rourkela among others will be covered on Monday.

“So far, fire service personnel have sprayed disinfectant for about 50,000 times at different buildings, facilities, hotspots and containment zones using one lakh litre of sodium hypochlorite," he added.

The fire service personnel have been directed to carry out area disinfectant at these facilities using fire tenders at least once everyday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Fire Service COVID 19 Odisha covid 19 hospitals coronavirus
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp