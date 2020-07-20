Odisha Fire Service to conduct disinfection drive across state COVID-19 hospitals, testing centres

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Fire Service will conduct a disinfection drive at various Covid-19 hospitals and testing centres across the state from Monday.

“Fire fighting personnel will spray disinfectants at 16 Covid care centres, 35 Covid care hospitals and 22 Covid testing centres in various parts of Odisha, including Bhubaneswar,” said DG Fire Services Satyajit Mohanty.

The fire personnel will spray disinfectant outside these healthcare facilities and their surrounding areas. RMRC, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Ispat General Hospital (IGH) in Rourkela among others will be covered on Monday.

“So far, fire service personnel have sprayed disinfectant for about 50,000 times at different buildings, facilities, hotspots and containment zones using one lakh litre of sodium hypochlorite," he added.

The fire service personnel have been directed to carry out area disinfectant at these facilities using fire tenders at least once everyday.