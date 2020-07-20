Odisha government develops e-Abhijoga portal for grievance redressal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With restrictions on public movement and social distancing becoming the new normal during the pandemic, Odisha government has taken an initiative to address public grievances on digital mode.

All the departments have been brought under a common online platform called e-Abhijoga for the purpose.

Reviewing the preparedness of the departments, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said all departments have been directed to prioritise disposal of grievances through this platform in a time-bound manner.

The departments have been advised to popularise the system by giving adequate publicity and encourage citizens for using the e-Abhijoga platform rather than running to different offices.

As there has been restriction on public entry to various Government offices in view of the pandemic, Principal Secretary of General Administration and Public Grievances Sanjeev Chopra said, “It has been decided that phone numbers of officials would be made available near the entry gate for conveying urgent grievances.

A grievance box would be kept near the gate of Government offices to receive complaints from the public. The petitioners are required to provide their contact details like mobile number, e-mail ID, WhatsApp number in their complain papers for informing them about the action taken.

Chopra said, “Through e-Abhijoga, a citizen can directly address his grievance to the offices of the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, Collectors, DGP, and Revenue Divisional Commissioners through one posting.