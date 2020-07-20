STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha's Balangir reels under shortage of doctors

Around 80 per cent of the posts are lying vacant at the CHCs in Turekela, Sindhekela and Khaprakhol blocks. At the administrative level, of the eight sanctioned posts, two are vacant.

Published: 20th July 2020 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: An acute shortage of doctors has emerged a big concern as the district scrambles to mobilise resources for the fight against coronavirus as well as ensure uninterrupted non-Covid health care to the people.

As per reports, 100 posts of doctors are lying vacant in hospitals across the district. While community health centres (CHC) at the 14 blocks are reeling under shortage of doctors, the situation is similar in sub-divisional hospitals at Patnagarh and Titlagarh.

Around 80 per cent of the posts are lying vacant at the CHCs in Turekela, Sindhekela and Khaprakhol blocks. At the administrative level, of the eight sanctioned posts, two are vacant.

The district has a sanctioned strength of 261 doctors of which 100 are vacant. What’s worse is that a few doctors have recently been posted to the worst-hit Ganjam district.

Sources said against the sanctioned strength of 63 at the district headquarters hospital, 29 are vacant. Of the 18 posts at Patnagarh sub-divisional hospital, seven are vacant.

The sub-divisional hospital at Titlagarh is also short of seven doctors. Similarly, two posts are vacant at the

Kantabanji CHC, three at Agalpur, four at Belpada, two at Chudapali, four at Deogaon, one at Ghasien, three at Gudvela, two at Jamgaon, five at Khaprakhol, four at Kholan, five at Loisingha, four at Muribahal, three at Saintala, five at Sindhekela and seven in Turekela.

Meanwhile, CDMO Bhima Sahu said he has intimated the higher authorities of the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Balangir
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp