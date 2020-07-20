Odisha's Balangir reels under shortage of doctors

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: An acute shortage of doctors has emerged a big concern as the district scrambles to mobilise resources for the fight against coronavirus as well as ensure uninterrupted non-Covid health care to the people.

As per reports, 100 posts of doctors are lying vacant in hospitals across the district. While community health centres (CHC) at the 14 blocks are reeling under shortage of doctors, the situation is similar in sub-divisional hospitals at Patnagarh and Titlagarh.

Around 80 per cent of the posts are lying vacant at the CHCs in Turekela, Sindhekela and Khaprakhol blocks. At the administrative level, of the eight sanctioned posts, two are vacant.

The district has a sanctioned strength of 261 doctors of which 100 are vacant. What’s worse is that a few doctors have recently been posted to the worst-hit Ganjam district.

Sources said against the sanctioned strength of 63 at the district headquarters hospital, 29 are vacant. Of the 18 posts at Patnagarh sub-divisional hospital, seven are vacant.

The sub-divisional hospital at Titlagarh is also short of seven doctors. Similarly, two posts are vacant at the

Kantabanji CHC, three at Agalpur, four at Belpada, two at Chudapali, four at Deogaon, one at Ghasien, three at Gudvela, two at Jamgaon, five at Khaprakhol, four at Kholan, five at Loisingha, four at Muribahal, three at Saintala, five at Sindhekela and seven in Turekela.

Meanwhile, CDMO Bhima Sahu said he has intimated the higher authorities of the matter.