This COVID-19 warrior sings to lift his patients' spirits in Odisha

At a time when the world is grappling with pandemic, health professionals - at the frontline - have been beacons of hope.

Published: 20th July 2020 09:02 AM

Dr Priyabrata Dash singing and cheering patients (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:At a time when the world is grappling with pandemic, health professionals - at the frontline - have been beacons of hope.

Dr Priyabrata Dash (28), posted at the Covid hospital in Old Town, Malkangiri, is one such Covid warrior who is not only tending to coronavirus patients but also going the extra mile to boost their morale and spread positivity.

On his birthday on Saturday, he sang “Hum Honge Kamyaab” at the hospital as a reassuring gesture for his patients, and posted the video on his Facebook wall.

The video, which went viral in social media, has drawn applause from all quarters.

Dr Dash, clad in mask and PPE in the video, is heard giving a message to all those battling the virus as he sings the uplifting anthem.

“We will win the war against Covid-19. The heroic sacrifice made our warriors shall not go in vain,” he says. Dr Dash was recently in news for treating and saving the life of a newborn whose mother was Covid-19 positive.

