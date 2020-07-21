70-year-old woman dies in Odisha TMC

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: A 70-year-old woman died at a temporary medical centre (TMC) in Raghunathpali under Kolabira block on Monday.Though the reason of the woman’s death has not yet been ascertained, CDMO Jagdish Chandra Barik said she was suffering from hypertension and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Sources said the deceased, a retired teacher, had returned from Bhubaneswar and after her cousin tested positive and was lodged at the TMC along with a few other family members on July 12. She died in her sleep. On being informed, the BDO of Kolabira and police personnel reached the spot and after discussion with her family members, performed the last rites at the local graveyard. It is not yet clear whether swab samples were collected from the woman’s body for testing.

Bodies found on rail track

Jharsuguda: The bodies of two persons were recovered by railway police from tracks on Mumbai-Howrah down line near Belpahar overbridge on Monday. The deceased, Jhunu Moharana (45) and Basant Moharana (32) were staying in a rented house in Malipara locality of Belpahar. GRP SDPO Ramakanta Sahoo said as per preliminary enquiry, the two were run over by a goods train at around 4.55 am. He said it appears to be a suicide. Investigation into the matter is on.