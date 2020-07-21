STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Bijay Mohanty to be cremated with State honours, says Naveen Patnaik

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said his passing away has created a void in Odia film industry.

Veteran Odia actor Bijay Mohanty

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced that the body of veteran actor Bijay Mohanty will be cremated with State honours. Governor Ganeshi Lal condoled the sad demise of legendary actor and said he will be remembered forever for his peerless contribution to cinema, drama and theatre world.

Expressing deep grief at the passing away of the renowned Odia film actor, the Chief Minister described him as a legendary personality who enriched Odia film industry through his versatile talent. Stating that he had a long, illustrious career in Odia film, Naveen said he occupies a  very special  place in the hearts of millions of fans across the state and outside. His death marks the end of an era in Odia film industry and has created a deep void in the industry, he said and added,  his contribution to Odia films will leave an unforgettable imprint for all the times to come.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said his passing away has created a void in Odia film industry. Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Pratap Sarangi, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik,  Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, chief secretary Asit Tripathy, opposition leader Pradipta Nayak, State BJP chief Sameer Mohanty and leaders cutting across partylines condoled his death.

