COVID-19 battle won, these 95 Odisha police officers back on duty

A sub-inspector undergoing training at Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA) contracted the coronavirus during her deployment for Covid duty in Puri district.

Published: 21st July 2020 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 11:01 AM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A sub-inspector undergoing training at Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA) contracted the coronavirus during her deployment for Covid duty in Puri district. In less than a month, she is back on duty again.The 25-year-old tested positive on June 17 and shifted to a hospital in the Capital the same day. She was discharged on June 28 and remained in home quarantine for 14 days. Then duty beckoned.

As Odisha Police holds together State’s battle against Covid-19, its personnel across the ranks have emerged as shining example of dedication. Of the 300-odd personnel who were infected by the virus, as many as 95 have recovered and resumed duty.

Out of the total, 153 were infected in Ganjam police district alone, while 72 are from Berhampur. In Ganjam, 110 police personnel have recovered whereas 53 have recovered in Berhampur police district. The recovered personnel will also donate plasma in the coming days for treatment of serious patients.

Dedication apart, the pandemic has also strengthened the bond among the big police family as senior officers are leaving no stone unturned to boost the morale of the juniors, especially those who contracted the infection on the line of duty.

“Director General of Police (DGP) sir had telephoned me to inquire about my well-being. BPSPA Director Arun Kumar Sarangi sir was constantly in touch to know about my health,” said the trainee SI who was asymptomatic.

Similar is the story of a 36-year-old officer from Ganjam who was posted in Chhatrapur and tested positive on June 13. “I was in institutional quarantine for 14 days and in home quarantine for seven more days. During my isolation period, Ganjam SP Brijesh Kumar Rai would contact me and motivate,” he said. He resumed duty the day after his home quarantine period was over.

A 32-year-old traffic personnel of Berhampur who resumed duty last week has a few words of advice for his counterparts. “All those carrying out enforcement against motor vehicle and mask violations must cover their faces, use face shields, gloves and maintain social distancing during their duty hours,” he said.

“Ninety-five of our personnel have returned to frontline enforcement duty after recovering from Covid-19. They have defeated the virus. To encourage, special appreciation letters will be issued to them. It would be recorded in their service books,” said DGP Abhay.

