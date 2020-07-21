COVID-19 curve climbing in hotspot Katapali

By Express News Service

BARGARH: The steady rise in Covid-19 cases in Katapali village despite it being a containment zone has left the district administration worried.On Monday, as many as 13 fresh positive cases were detected in the village located on the outskirts of Bargarh town. So far, Katapali has reported 174 Covid-19 cases.

Despite the alarming situation, villagers are not following the Government guidelines to keep coronavirus at bay. Sources said locals are not even maintaining social distancing and also not cooperating with the health and administrative staff who are engaged in collecting swab samples for test.

The administration has repeatedly appealed to the villagers to use masks and maintain social distancing but to no avail. Katapali has a population of 5,205. Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Bibhuti Bhusan Meher said till July 19, around 2,800 swab samples have been collected from the village for testing. The administration has also planned to conduct rapid antigen tests in Katapali.

“We have sent a requisition to the Health department to provide 3,000 antigen kits which will be used in the village,” he said.

Katapali was declared a containment zone since June 16 after the first positive case was detected in the village. A 76-year-old man, who died on June 18 after testing positive, is suspected to be the super spreader in Katapali.On the day, nine positive cases were also detected in different parts of the district including six from Bargarh town.So far, Bargarh has reported 270 Covid-19 cases.