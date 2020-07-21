STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Fears of community spread in Ganjam as COVID-19 cases rise

98 pc of 3,000 cases detected in last fortnight are local contacts.

Published: 21st July 2020 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

After recovering from Covid-19, three constables of Aska police station - Ramesh Rout, Amit Biswal and Pramod Das - resume duty on Monday I Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Amid the continuous rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths in Ganjam, fear of community transmission has gripped people even as the district administration remains in denial.Ganjam has reported a high number of daily Covid-19 cases since the last fortnight. Though the administration has initiated a host of measures including shutdown and lockdown to contain the virus, all efforts have failed to bring down the case load.

If one goes by the official statistics, community transmission has already started in Ganjam. Of the more than 3,000 positive cases reported in the district in the last fortnight, at least 98 per cent are local contacts of migrant workers who returned from other states. However, the administration terms these cases as ‘active contacts’ and denies any community spread.

During May and mid-June, most of the positive cases were reported from quarantine centres. But since then, majority of the new Covid-19 cases were detected from outside the quarantine centres. “If it was not community transmission, the numbers would not have been so high in Ganjam,” said social worker and senior advocate Jyoti Prasad Chhotray.

The virus spread can only be contained by adhering to the social distancing norm. But the markets still remain crowded with no administrative or police officer to check the violation. Now barricades are being erected in front of shops and outlets since the last two days. Had the administration taken the step earlier, the spike in cases could have been checked, Chhotray added.

Health experts believed that cases will continue to rise for some more days and urged the administration to strictly enforce social distancing in marketplaces. They said community transmission was inevitable since migrant workers mingled with their family and neighbours without any check.

Besides, the delay in publication of test reports of suspected persons whose swabs were collected also led to the virus spread. The experts said such persons should have been made to stay in isolation till their reports were out but it was not done properly.

Meanwhile, Ganjam reported another 239 positive cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours. All the five victims are male in the age group of 40-70 years. They were also suffering from diabetes and hypertension.

The district has so far reported 5,766 Covid-19 cases of which 3,871 have recovered. The Covid-19 death toll in Ganjam stands at 59.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha covid 19 Ganjam covid
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp