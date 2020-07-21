STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naveen Patnaik involves leaders, gives Ganjam COVID fight fresh ammo

It was for the first time in four months, people's representatives including ministers and MLAs from the district were invited to attend a meeting for review of Covid-19 situation.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Covid-19 situation in Ganjam district showing no signs of abatement despite pushing administrative machinery and deployment of officials on a massive scale, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday finally sought involvement of people’s representatives from the region and announced several measures to strengthen the fight against coronavirus.

It was for the first time in four months, people’s representatives including ministers and MLAs from the district were invited to attend a meeting for review of Covid-19 situation. Two senior party leaders from the district Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha participated in the video conference along with all MLAs from the region. Earlier, key decisions were used to be taken in meetings attended by officials only.

The situation in Ganjam district remains grim with 5,766 positive cases till date out of the total 18,110 in Odisha. The number of deaths from the district has increased to 59 with five more reported on Monday.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced after the meeting that a dedicated 100 bed Covid hospital including 16 bed ICU will be set up at Amit Hospital, Berhampur. The Covid hospital will be operated by Ashwini Hospital, Cuttack.He also announced that plasma therapy will be launched in the district from Tuesday at Tata Covid Hospital, Sitalapalli.

The Chief Minister announced `25 crore for the district from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). It was decided that ambulance service will be further streamlined to ensure timely response to the patients. The district collector has been empowered to deploy 100 ambulances as per requirement. Special focus will be given to mental health counselling of patients and people during Covid period by involving professionals.

Two IAS officers, 25 OAS officers, 105 ORS officers, 30 MBBS doctors, 100 Ayush doctors and 27 laboratory technicians have already been deployed in the district to strengthen manpower. It was decided that three more DSPs and 10 platoons of police force will be sent to the district to assist the administration in the implementation of Covid-19 guidelines.Chief secretary Asit Tripathy, Ganjam Collector and senior officials attended the meeting.

New plans for hotspot
● Naveen announces Rs 25 crore for the district from CMRF
● A dedicated 100-bed Covid hospital including 16-bed ICU to be set up at Berhampur
● Plasma therapy will be launched in the district from Tuesday at Tata Covid Hospital, Sitalapalli

