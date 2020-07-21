New DCPs of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack take charge

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Umashankar Dash, a 2008 batch IPS officer, and 2014 batch officer Prateek Singh on Monday took charge as DCPs of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack respectively at Police Seva Bhawan in the Capital City.

The two officers took charge from outgoing Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Kumar Sahoo and Cuttack DCP Akhilesvar Singh in the presence of Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi and Additional CP Sanjay Singh.

“One of our top priorities now will be to enforce Covid-19 guidelines and ensure the safety of the police personnel,” said Dash. Later in the day, Dash held a meeting at his office with all the ACPs and IICs posted under Bhubaneswar Urban Police District (UPD).