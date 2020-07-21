Odisha Civil Service candidates to receive online training

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to provide online training to candidates selected in Odisha Civil Service examination, 2018, in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation.

This was decided at a high level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy here on Monday.

Reviewing the preparedness and infrastructure logistics for online training in different state level training institutes like Gopabandhu Academy of Administration, Madhusudan Das Regional Academy of Financial Management, Biju Patnaik State Police Academy, Madhusudan Institute of Cooperative Management and Revenue Officers Training Institute ( ROTI), Tripathy asked directors of all these institutes to jointly frame online teaching, learning, training contents along with evaluation modules.

The heads of these institutes were asked to prepare the qualitative content for effective motivation building and capacity enhancement of the new entrants to public service.

It has been tentatively decided to start the online training course from August 4, 2020 after completion of the training of the previous batch.

Principal Secretary Revenue & Disaster Management Bishnupada Sethi said around 60 candidates were selected for OAS, 61 for ORS, 15 for OPS, 31 for OT&AS, 6 for ARCS and 16 were selected for OES for the year 2018.