Odisha parents seek SOP on Plus II admission in private schools

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Parents of students, who have cleared the CBSE annual Class X examination this year, on Monday urged the Odisha Government to immediately frame guidelines for Plus II admission in private schools to ensure that they do not end up paying hefty admission fee.

They alleged that though Plus II has been merged with the School and Mass Education department and enrolment of students in Class XI should be done on promotional basis, several schools are charging heavy fees in the name of donation and special fees.

Giving an example, they pointed out that a private school has been seeking around Rs 1.80 lakh in the name of special classes in Class XI. The Odisha Parents Association has also approached the School and Mass Education department seeking its intervention in the matter, which they said was illegal.

“Why should parents pay donation for promotion from Class X to XI in the same school,” said a member of the parents body.

They demanded that an SOP should be framed by the department for admission of students to private English medium schools for collection of fee during promotion of students from Class XI to XII.