STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Pandiri remembers ‘Biju’ and his achievements

The villagers had been praying for his recovery and had organised a special puja at the Laxmi Narayan temple while he was admitted to the hospital.

Published: 21st July 2020 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran Odia actor Bijay Mohanty

Veteran Odia actor Bijay Mohanty

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A pall of gloom descended on Pandiri village on the outskirts of Kendrapara town after the demise of veteran Odia cine actor Bijay Mohanty due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Locals gathered at the actor’s house, where he was born on April 8, 1950, to console his family. “Bijay was passionate about acting since childhood. He acted in several plays and dance dramas when he was in school,” said the veteran actor’s classmate Prakash Das. He said Bijay not only brought laurels for his village but also the entire State with his contribution to the field of entertainment. Murali Mohanty, another local said the actor, fondly called ‘Biju’ was known as an outstanding son of the soil.

The villagers had been praying for his recovery and had organised a special puja at the Laxmi Narayan temple while he was admitted to the hospital. The villagers said Bijay will forever remain their hearts. “We have watched several of his films and loved his outstanding performances,” said Padmalava, a local.
Bijay passed out of National School of Drama where he studied acting with the likes of Naseeruddin Shah, Raj Babbar and Om Puri. He acted in theatres and stayed in New Delhi till 1975. After returning to Odisha, he devoted himself to directing plays.

In 1977, he started his career in  the Odia film industry with the film ‘Chilika Tire’ which won the National Award for that year. Initially he opted mostly for negative  roles and some of his notable performances were in ‘Naga Phasa’, ‘Samay Bada Balaban’, ‘Danda Balunga’, ‘Sahari Bagha’, ‘Chaka Bhaunri’ and ‘Chaka Akhi Sabu Dekhuchi’. He also directed an  Odia movie ‘Bhuli Huena’ and joined the Drama department of the Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya in  1977 and retired as a professor from the institute.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bijay Mohanty
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp