Porous borders between Balasore, Mayurbhanj districts spark coronavirus panic

In Balasore, there are over 90 village routes and three major roads connecting to West Bengal.

File photo of the sealed border road at Chaksuliapada during lockdown I Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Residents of many villages of Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts sharing borders with West Bengal and Jharkhand are living in anxiety and fear of Covid-19 after the administration removed barricades and opened major routes to the states.

In Balasore, there are over 90 village routes and three major roads connecting to West Bengal. Similarly, more than 18 village routes and three major roads link Mayurbhanj to West Bengal and Jharkhand. All these routes were sealed for three months due to the nationwide lockdown. However with the relaxation of restrictions, the routes have been opened resulting in free flow movement of people, especially traders and migrant workers from the neighbouring states.

Sources said hundreds of positive cases have been detected in East Midnapore of West Bengal but people of this neighbouring district continue to throng various markets of Balasore and Mayurbhanj. The markets at Rairangpur and Baripada in Mayurbhanj as well as Jaleswar and Chandaneswar in Balasore are regularly visited by traders of West Bengal and Jharkhand. These businessmen, who sell different commodities, mingle with the locals without any restriction.

Radhakanta Naik, a villager of Chaksuliapada, said after the local border gate was opened, many businessmen of Gopiballavpur in West Bengal are regularly visiting Mayurbhanj district. Besides, residents of Gopiballavpur are coming to PRM Medical College and Hospital to avail health services.

A similar situation prevails in Jamsola, Laxman Nath, Ambiliatha gates and Chandaneswar in Jaleswar and Bhograi blocks of Balasore. Naik said people of both the districts also depend on markets of Kantai, Ramnagar, Digha, Egra and Kolkata for some essential goods.

“The free movement of people on both sides of the borders has sparked panic among locals who fear of catching the virus as Covid-19 situation in West Bengal is grim,” he said.

Recently, many migrant workers had come to Bangiriposi in search of jobs and were not lodged in quarantine centres.Mayurbhanj Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said as per the Government guidelines, restriction on inter-State movement has been lifted. Besides, the bordering villages in West Bengal have reported less positive cases. If the presence of any Covid suspect comes to the knowledge of the district administration, necessary steps will be taken.Bhardwaj informed that people coming to the district to stay for a long period will be lodged in institutional quarantine.

