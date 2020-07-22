22 fresh COVID-19 cases in Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Steel City reported 22 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. With this, the total number of positive cases in Sundargarh district rose to 828.

Of the fresh cases, five were detected in Koel Nagar, four belong to Deluxe Hotel Lane, three are from Basanti Colony and rest from Udit Nagar, Bisra Dahar Road, Bondamunda, Railway Colony, Rourkela Main Road area and Sectors 1, 3 and 14. An employee of a private English medium school is among those infected.

Of the total Covid-19 cases in Sundargarh, 685 have recovered and 136 are active. The district has so far reported five deaths.

Meanwhile, the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) has started tracking people in home quarantine through its Smarter Rourkela mobile app which has been developed to identify geo-fencing of specific areas. Every app user, who is in quarantine, are fenced within a fixed radius of their places of stay. Those found violating the rule are immediately receiving warning messages from the control room.