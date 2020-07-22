STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

22 fresh COVID-19 cases in Rourkela

Of the total Covid-19 cases in Sundargarh, 685 have recovered and 136 are active.

Published: 22nd July 2020 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi

Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Steel City reported 22 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. With this, the total number of positive cases in Sundargarh district rose to 828.

Of the fresh cases, five were detected in Koel Nagar, four belong to Deluxe Hotel Lane, three are from Basanti Colony and rest from Udit Nagar, Bisra Dahar Road, Bondamunda, Railway Colony, Rourkela Main Road area and Sectors 1, 3 and 14. An employee of a private English medium school is among those infected.

Of the total Covid-19 cases in Sundargarh, 685 have recovered and 136 are active. The district has so far reported five deaths.

Meanwhile, the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) has started tracking people in home quarantine through its Smarter Rourkela mobile app which has been developed to identify geo-fencing of specific areas. Every app user, who is in quarantine, are fenced within a fixed radius of their places of stay. Those found violating the rule are immediately receiving warning messages from the control room.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rourkela covid 19 COVID 19
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp