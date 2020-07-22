STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
95-year-old, grandson beat coronavirus in Ganjam

Interestingly, not only did he emerge victorious, he inspired his 26-year-old grandson Jitu too. Along with Udayanath, Jitu had tested positive.

Published: 22nd July 2020 08:34 AM

While Udayanath thanked the hospital staff and doctors for their care and medical attention, Jitu echoed similar feelings. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Age does not count if one has the will to fight and not give up. This nonagenarian and his grandson from Ganjam have shown this.As the district is engaged in a grim battle against Covid-19, 95-year-old Udayanath Bisoyi from Surada block’s Chakunda village defeated the virus and become the oldest in Ganjam to recover. He was discharged from Tata Hospital on July 18.

Interestingly, not only did he emerge victorious, he inspired his 26-year-old grandson Jitu too. Along with Udayanath, Jitu had tested positive.On July 8, the grandfather-grandson duo had flu and fever and they informed the Badagada Covid Care Centre.

Immediately, their swab samples were collected and sent for test. A day later, when the results came positive, the two were taken to Parala Maharaja Covid Hospital.

“Initially, our family members were worried but we assured them not to. We said we will return home after recovery. After two days, my grandfather developed some complications and was shifted to Tata Covid Hospital. Both of us recovered,” the 26-year-old said.

While Udayanath thanked the hospital staff and doctors for their care and medical attention, Jitu echoed similar feelings. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the nonagenarian.

“Congratulations to Udayanath Bisoyi from Ganjam district on successfully winning the battle against COVID19. Your win will inspire others to stay strong as Odisha fights this pandemic,” the CM tweeted.

Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said Udayanath successfully fought the Covid battle. “This is a unique example of efforts of our doctors. We salute this Covid hero too,” he said.

