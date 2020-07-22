BJD wants Rs 100 crore fine on Paradip refinery

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The ruling BJD on Tuesday urged the district administration to impose a fine of Rs 100 crore on Paradip refinery of IOCL for exposing locals to coronavirus. The party said the money should be used for treatment of infected people and compensating the victims.

BJD Paradip unit president Basant Kumar Biswal sought the intervention of the district administration for shutting down the refinery along with L&T and other contract agencies engaged by it. The party’s leaders submitted a 11-point charter of demands to Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra through ADM, Paradip and apart from the fine on Paradip refinery sought stopping of construction work being undertaken by L&T, closure of the quarantine centre at Atharbanki, blacklisting Hotel Aristocrat for accommodating infected persons, compensation of Rs 10 lakh to those who have tested positive, Rs 1 crore for the victims and to vacate the Posco building where L&T workers have been accommodated.

The party said the sudden spike in cases in Paradip was a result of arrival of migrant workers from other states to the town. These workers have been engaged by L&T in violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

BJD leader and lawyer Gatikrushna Satpathy blamed the administration for failing to check the spread of the virus in the district. He along with other leaders too submitted a memorandum, addressed to the Governor and Chief Minister, to the ADM, Paradip on the day.

Satpathy said the administration failed to check the arrival of workers from neighbouring states to the town.