COVID-19: Sambalpur shut down for 10 days

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With Sambalpur reporting 81 cases in last seven days, the administration on Tuesday announced a 10-day shutdown, beginning Wednesday, across the district to check the Covid-19 spread.The July 22-31 shutdown will be imposed in two phases. The four-day-long first phase will be imposed from July 22 to 25 and the Phase-II will be in force from July 26 to 31.

During the shutdown period, Collector Subham Saxena said, health teams will conduct active surveillance and survey areas where positive cases have been reported. Contact tracing and swab collection will also be intensified at those pockets. He sought cooperation from the people and advised them to stay at home during the shutdown period.

As per the order issued by the Collector, during the Phase-I shutdown, intra-district movement of public and private transport, government and private institutions and movement/assembly of people will be restricted. Shops and business establishments will also remain closed.

No two-wheeler, except for those in exempted categories, will be allowed to ply during the period of shutdown.

However, functioning of all medical establishments, including hospitals, clinics and nursing homes will be permitted. Similarly, medicine stores, petrol pumps, ATMs, milk booths will also be allowed to operate during the complete shutdown period. Movement of goods and goods carriers, vehicles on highways, industrial and construction activities will be allowed during the period.

The second phase shutdown will see bank, insurance and financial institutions operate, although with not more than 25 percent of total manpower from 8 am to 2 am. This apart, shops selling vegetables and grocery will be allowed from 6 am to 1 pm during the period. Operation of e-commerce establishments will be allowed during this phase. People can contact the Covid-19 control room through toll free number 18003456723 for any information and query related to the disease, Collector Saxena said.

The district has reported a total of 194 Covid-19 positive cases till Tuesday. So far, as many as 108 persons have already recovered while the active cases number stands at 86.