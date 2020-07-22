STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Gajapati ADM loses battle to Covid-19

The 52-year-old Raika, was in-charge of Gajapati Covid-29 hospital and other Covid care centres in the district. He had served at different posts in the district and recently joined as ADM.

Published: 22nd July 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

The news of the ADM’s death sent shock waves in the region causing worry among administrative officers of Gajapati. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Coronavirus has claimed the life of the additional district magistrate (ADM) of Gajapati. The ADM Karunakar Raika succumbed at MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) here on Tuesday, becoming the first bureaucrat to lose the battle to Covid-19 in Odisha.

The 52-year-old Raika, was in-charge of Gajapati Covid-29 hospital and other Covid care centres in the district. He had served at different posts in the district and recently joined as ADM.

Karunakar Raika

A hardworking and sincere officer, Raika’s daily routine involved moving around Covid facilities with two doctors and a pharmacist. He often was seen supervising delivery of healthcare to emergency cases. Last week, he developed flu and fever and stayed in isolation at Paralakhemundi circuit house where the doctors treated him with necessary medicines.

As the flu did not subside, Raika was made to undergo antigen test on July 17 and the report came out negative. His Trunat test reports were also negative. However, on Monday evening, he complained of breathing difficulties and was immediately rushed to Paralakhemundi hospital.

As his condition deteriorated, he was put on oxygen support and shifted to MKCGMCH. Subsequently, his swab was collected and sent for test. Before the reports came, the doctors declared him dead at around 5 pm. Following Raika’s death, his swab sample was again collected for test and the report was found to be positive.

The news of the ADM’s death sent shock waves in the region causing worry among administrative officers of Gajapati. Collector Anupama Saha said Raika’s demise is a great loss to the administration.

While positive cases are rising steadily in the district, Raika’s death has added to the panic among locals. Many residents of Paralakhemundi alleged lack of adequate preventive measures is aiding the virus to spread fast.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ADM Karunakar Raika MKCG Medical College and Hospital Odisha COVID 19
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp