Gajapati ADM loses battle to Covid-19

BERHAMPUR: Coronavirus has claimed the life of the additional district magistrate (ADM) of Gajapati. The ADM Karunakar Raika succumbed at MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) here on Tuesday, becoming the first bureaucrat to lose the battle to Covid-19 in Odisha.

The 52-year-old Raika, was in-charge of Gajapati Covid-29 hospital and other Covid care centres in the district. He had served at different posts in the district and recently joined as ADM.

Karunakar Raika

A hardworking and sincere officer, Raika’s daily routine involved moving around Covid facilities with two doctors and a pharmacist. He often was seen supervising delivery of healthcare to emergency cases. Last week, he developed flu and fever and stayed in isolation at Paralakhemundi circuit house where the doctors treated him with necessary medicines.

As the flu did not subside, Raika was made to undergo antigen test on July 17 and the report came out negative. His Trunat test reports were also negative. However, on Monday evening, he complained of breathing difficulties and was immediately rushed to Paralakhemundi hospital.

As his condition deteriorated, he was put on oxygen support and shifted to MKCGMCH. Subsequently, his swab was collected and sent for test. Before the reports came, the doctors declared him dead at around 5 pm. Following Raika’s death, his swab sample was again collected for test and the report was found to be positive.

The news of the ADM’s death sent shock waves in the region causing worry among administrative officers of Gajapati. Collector Anupama Saha said Raika’s demise is a great loss to the administration.

While positive cases are rising steadily in the district, Raika’s death has added to the panic among locals. Many residents of Paralakhemundi alleged lack of adequate preventive measures is aiding the virus to spread fast.