Khatbin Sahi declared containment zone

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: THE Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) reported its biggest single-day spike of 54 Covid cases while the other cases include each one from Tangi and Bentakar areas of the district.

The 54 cases detected in CMC area include highest of 32 cases from Khatbin Sahi prompting the civic body authorities to declare it as containment zone to break the chain of infection.

The rest 22 cases include nine from Sankarpur, four from Ranihat, each one from Mani Sahoo Chowk, Thoria Sahi and Buxi Bazar while others are being verified.

The 32 persons belonging to a particular community are said to have been infected during conduct of last rites of a deceased person whose swab samples were later tested positive for COVID-19.

Similarly, in Sankarpur, the nine persons have been infected after coming in contact with a positive patient. The containment zone restrictions is also enforced in Old Rausapatna and Pratap Nagari Gopal Sahi, the two other localities under CMC.