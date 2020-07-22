STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Khurda, Cuttack to get Rs 15 crore each for virus fight

Similarly, health infrastructure in Cuttack district will be expanded to take care of increasing number of patients by adding 925 additional beds in Covid hospitals and Covid Care Centres.

Published: 22nd July 2020 08:31 AM

Health workers prepare to collect swab samples for COVID-19 tests

(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government on Tuesday announced Rs 15 crore each for Khurda and Cuttack districts to strengthen Covid-19 management with added focus on surveillance and detection in slum areas of Capital city Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.The Twin City has seen a rapid rise in coronavirus cases in the recent days. The fund will be spent from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

Besides, the State Government also enhanced the retirement age of medical officers of the Odisha Medical and Health Services cadre and the allopathic insurance medical officers from 62 to 65 years in recognition of the role they are playing by taking great risks in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

These decisions were taken at a high level meeting by video conference presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to review Covid-19 situation in Khurda and Cuttack districts. The Government also sanctioned Rs 20.64 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for functioning of the new dedicated Covid hospitals and Covid Care Centres for the next three months in the two districts.

The Chief Minister announced that two dedicated Covid hospitals, one by Aditya Ashwini Hospital with 150 bed including 30 ICU beds and another by Nilanchal hospital with 126 beds having 15 ICU beds will be operational in the Capital city this week. He said 1,385 beds will be established in Covid Care Homes soon with the active partnership of MLAs, community and religious organisations, resident welfare associations, corporates and NGOs.

He announced that training and information centre on Covid-19 will be made operational soon at the SCB Medical College. Besides, the Molecular Genome Laboratory in SCB MCH will be upgraded soon for viral and human host genome sequencing to predict the prognosis of Covid-19 patients.

Official sources, however, maintained that in spite of influx of more than one lakh people from outside the state to Khurda and Cuttack, the situation has remained under control. While Khurda district has reported recovery rate of 70 per cent, it is 71 per cent in Cuttack, which is much above the national average of 63 per cent.Khurda district has reported 2,098 Covid-19 cases so far with recovery of 1,248 patients.

The number of active cases in the district is 829 while 14 patients have died. Similarly, 1,327 cases have so far been detected in Cuttack district with recovery of 1,005 persons, leaving an active case load of 310. However, nine persons have so far died in the district.

It was decided that there will be greater focus on the slum areas of Bhubaneswar city to contain the spread of virus. Similarly, there will be surveillance and detection in the congested areas in Cuttack city through active involvement of Puja and Sahi committees.

