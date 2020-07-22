STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Local cases surge leaving Cuttack administration worried

Meanwhile, residents of Kaduapada village under Badamba block have expressed discontentment over the gross mismanagement of the situation.

SCB Medical college and hospital

Coronavirus ward at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. (Photo |Express)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Despite lockdown, the spike in local contact cases in Cuttack district has become a challenge for the administration with residents alleging mismanagement of the pandemic.The district which was in green zone till May end, is currently in red zone.

As on July 21, the total number of positive cases in the district was  1327 with 368 active cases. As many as 959 patients have recovered while the disease has claimed nine lives in the district so far. A total of 35,648 samples have been tested here.

The district on Monday witnessed a surge in local contact cases following which Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the situation with officials concerned through video conferencing.  

Of 84 positive cases detected in Cuttack district in last 24 hours, 37 are local contact cases.

While maximum 20 local cases were detected from Badamba block, 12 were reported from Mahanga. Similarly, five local cases were reported from Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area.

Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said 925 additional beds are being established in Covid Hospital and Covid Care Centres in Cuttack district.

Meanwhile, residents of Kaduapada village under Badamba block have expressed discontentment over the gross mismanagement of the situation.

Although a person from the locality tested positive on Monday evening, the patient was shifted to hospital after 14 hours.

